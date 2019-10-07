Jeremy Corbyn meets with Labour party members in North East Derbyshire

Hundreds of Labour Party members turned out to meet Jeremy Corbyn and the party’s parliamentary candidate for North East Derbyshire at the weekend.

Labour is looking to topple Conservative Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire, in the event of a general election.

Chris Peace has been chosen as the parliamentary candidate for North East Derbyshire.

The party has chosen Chris Peace, a former teacher, legal aid lawyer and justice campaigner, to challenge Mr Rowley if an election is called.

She said: "Local people are really worried about the way the Tories are mismanaging our country and how they have neglected our region.

"They want to see an end to the uncertainties foisted on them by this government."

READ MORE: LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOPES TO BEAT BOLSOVER'S DENNIS SKINNER

Patricia Clough from Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI), a campaign Chris passionately supports, said: "There are some people who make you want to leap out of your seat and work your socks off for to bring about proper social change. Chris Peace and Jeremy Corbyn are two of them."

A spokesperson for Labour said: "It was standing room only with over 200 Labour Party members listening to Jeremy Corbyn, on outstanding form, set out Labour's clear agenda for government.

"Chris Peace made a wonderful and thoughtful speech and it is clear that Chris will work tirelessly to ensure the people of North East Derbyshire have a clear voice in Parliament."

"Over 200 people in Clay Cross later multiplied when Labour supporters in the North East of England were queuing round the block to get into the City Hall in Newcastle to hear Jeremy Corbyn and Chris address over 2000 people about the exciting prospect of a future Labour Government."

READ MORE: NORTH EAST DERBYSHIRE MP TALKS HS2 AND CONGESTION WITH TRANSPORT MINISTER