An accident has occurred along a busy A-road between Chesterfield and Matlock – with an MP calling for action to “avoid further tragedy” along the route after a spate of deaths in 2023.

Louise Jones, MP for North East Derbyshire, has issued a statement after another collision along the A632 between Chesterfield and Matlock.

She said: “I'm very sorry to hear of reports of an accident on the A632 at Span Carr this morning. I hope everyone involved was unharmed and thank the emergency services responding to the accident.

“I’ve stood with local campaigners time and again to raise concerns about this road. Too many accidents. Too many families left grieving. It cannot go on like this.

A number of accidents have occurred along the A632.

“We should not have to wait for further tragedy before action is taken. I will keep pushing, keep petitioning, and keep fighting until we see the action our community deserves.

“Road safety is a concern I hear about so often across our constituency. If you have issues you want me to raise, please get in touch at [email protected]. We cannot allow this to continue. We must do better.”

The Ashover Community Action Group (ACAG) has been campaigning for improved safety measures on the A632 following four deaths in the last five months of 2023, including the tragic case of Angela Boyack, 59, and her son Stephen, 22, who were both killed by an overtaking driver.

Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire County Council have been approached for comment.