How Chesterfield residents can have a say on amount of council tax they pay

Chesterfield residents are invited to attend a special community assembly meeting to discuss council tax.

People will be able to find out more about the council’s activities for 2020 and plans for the future at the meeting, to be held at Chesterfield Town Hall on Tuesday, January 7 from 6.30pm.

Chesterfield Town Hall.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s leader, Councillor Tricia Gilby, and chief executive, Huw Bowen, will give a presentation about the key issues and financial pressures facing the borough before hosting a discussion about the ten per cent of council tax bills which is used to pay for more than 50 services provided by Chesterfield Borough Council.

The rest of council tax bills pay for services by Derbyshire County Council, Derbyshire police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Residents in Brimington and Staveley also pay for parish and town council services.

Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions of the leader and chief executive as well as Councillor Amanda Serjeant, the council’s deputy leader, and Helen Fox, chief finance officer at the authority.

In 2019, the council agreed a small rise which saw council tax bills for those in a band A property rise by 6.4 pence per week - or £3.33 per annum.

Councillor Gilby said that since the local elections in 2015, the authority had lost more than £1.9million each year in funding from the government.