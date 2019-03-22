How Chesterfield housing estate will be improved thanks to cash injection

A Chesterfield estate is in line for improvements and extra space for children to play after a successful bid for funding from the Government.

Chesterfield Borough Council has received £11,992 in funding from the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government following a funding application made by the Friends of Eastwood Park to make improvements to an area where children can play at Heathcote Drive in Hasland.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, Chesterfield Borough Council’s deputy leader, said: “We welcome the news that we are receiving this funding to make improvements the Hasland estate. This will allow us to improve the estate for our tenants and provide space for children to play.

Chesterfield Borough Council will consult with members of the community on the proposed improvements this spring with work to be carried out in the summer.

Barbara Arrandale, secretary of the Friends of Eastwood Park added: “We’re really excited about this project and so pleased that the estate is having a makeover, the additions to the play space will enhance the work already taking place.”

The council is also carrying out work on council homes on the Heathcote Drive estate.

The properties are Unity properties, which are concrete panels on a steel structure. They were originally built as a short term strategy to combat severe housing shortage after the Second World War.

Works are being carried out to the outside structure of the houses after this is completed, the council will be installing a new roof fascia soffits and adding insulation to the roof voids as well as new windows.

Coun Serjeant added: “We are proud to be investing in our council homes and especially that the work is being carried out earlier than planned.

“When the insulation work is finished, these homes will be much more energy efficient as well as saving money in heating bills. Both of these will make a real difference to our tenants.”

These homes are the last in a programme which has taken four years to complete. All properties owned by Chesterfield Borough Council now either have cavity filled insulation or external wall insulation leading to lower energy bills for our tenants.