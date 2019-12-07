Here's why TV star Ross Kemp was in Chesterfield this week

Residents may have spotted TV Ross Kemp out and about in Chesterfield this week- here’s why.

The former Eastenders actor and investigative journalist visited Chesterfield to back Labour candidate Toby Perkins’ bid for re-election in the town.

Ross joined Mr Perkins for a community meeting at Holme Hall and a coffee morning at Holmebrook Valley Family Centre.

He then took a tour of the town and spoke to voters who will go to the polls next Thursday (December 12).

Mr Perkins said: “I am very grateful that Ross came to Chesterfield not just to endorse me for re-election and explain why people need a Labour Government, but to also stand up for decency in politics and fight against extremism and hate.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of people stopping by for selfies and autographs and it certainly created a buzz.”

The parliamentary candidates standing for Chesterfield are as follows:

Emily Jane Coy - Liberal Democrats

John Noneoftheabove Daramy - Independent

Leigh Higgins - The Conservative Party Candidate

Neil Jackson - Green Party

Toby Perkins - Labour Party

John Scotting - Brexit Party

There are 59 polling stations in and around the town.

Most people in the Chesterfield borough will vote to elect the MP for Chesterfield.

But voters in the Barrow Hill and New Whittington ward and the Lowgates and Woodthorpe ward fall within the North East Derbyshire constituency, so will vote to elect the MP for that area.

for more details visit the Chesterfield Borough Council website.