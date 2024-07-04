Live

General Election 2024: Live updates from Derbyshire as polls close

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Jul 2024, 22:15 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 23:58 BST
The count has not yet started at the Queen's Park Sports Centre.The count has not yet started at the Queen's Park Sports Centre.
Here are latest updates from across Derbyshire as polls close.

We are running our live blog throughout the night, with updates as they come in for each of our seats across Derbyshire.

23:47 BST

First results announced

Nationally Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson has won Houghton and Sunderland South, the first constituency to report a result in the General Election. Second result in and it's another Labour win - Ian Lavery is now the first ever MP for new constituency Blyth and Ashington in Northumberland. No results have been announced in Derbyshire so far.

23:46 BST

Latest report from Jon here

https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/people/ne-derbyshire-candidates-prepare-for-the-count-as-polling-closes-for-the-general-election-4691607

22:06 BST

