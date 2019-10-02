Former Chesterfield mayor dies

Former Chesterfield mayor Alderman Donald Arthur Wain MBE has died.

Alderman Wain, known as Arthur, who died on September 29, was first elected as a Labour councillor for St Leonard’s ward in 1963 and served until 1969 and again from 1972 to 1999. He was Chesterfield’s mayor in 1982/83.

During his 33 years as a councillor, he served on many committees including as chair of the borough’s planning and transport committee and was the first chair of Tapton Park Innovation Centre.

He was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list in 1994 for services to Local Government and became an honorary alderman of the borough in 2004.

A road ‘Wain Avenue’ in St Leonard’s ward was named after him in recognition of the work he did in the area.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council’s leader, said: “It was with sadness that I heard the death of Alderman Arthur Wain.

“Arthur served his community and the borough diligently in his role as a much-respected ward councillor, mayor and chair of planning and transport committee.

“He will be sadly missed by all who knew him and, particularly his wife, Joan, and daughters Diane and Louise. Our condolences are with them at this sad time.”

Aside from his work for the council, he was a training officer for the National Union of Mineworkers.

Alderman Wain’s funeral will take place on Monday October 14, 12.10pm at Chesterfield and District Crematorium, Brimington, followed by refreshments at Staveley Hall.