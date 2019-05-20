European elections in the East Midlands: How and when to vote and a full list of candidates

The elections no-one thought would happen are due to take place on Thursday 23 May with voters across the East Midlands gearing up to vote in the European Elections.

Despite the UK voting to leave the European Union in 2016, 73 members of the European parliament, the directly elected body of the EU, will be voted in next week.

Here is everything you need to know about the elections, including a full list of candidates for the East Midlands.

How do I vote?

Provided you are registered to vote (the deadline to register for these elections passed on 7 May), you vote in the same way you would for a general or council election.

You will be able to cast one vote for a party with the winners calculated using a system called d’Hondt proportional representation using a regional list of candidates for each party.

As it stands in the constituency of the East Midlands, there are five MEPs with two UKIP, two Conservative and one Labour MEP elected in 2014.

Polling stations will open from 7am and close at 10pm on 23 May, with results expected overnight and into the early morning.

The details of where you should vote and which polling station to go to will be on your polling card which you should have received in the post. You do not need your polling card to vote.

Who is standing in the East Midlands?

In the East Midlands, the regional list for each party in the European elections is the following.

Change UK: Kate Godfrey, Joan Laplana, Narinder Sharma, Pankajkumar Chhagan Gulab, Emma Manley.

Conservatives: Emma McClarkin, Rupert Matthews, Tony Harper, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Thomas Randall.

Green Party: Kat Boettge, Gerhard Lohmann-Bond, Liam McClelland, Daniel Wimberley, Simon Tooke.

Independent Network: Nick Byatt, Marianne Overton, Danile Simpson, Pearl Clarke, Nikki Dillon.

Labour Party: Rory Palmer, Leonie Mathers, Tony Tinley, Nicolle Ndiweni, Gary Godden.

Liberal Democrats: William Dunn, Michael Mullaney, Lucy Care, Suzanna Austin, Caroline Kenyon.

The Brexit Party: Annuziata Rees-Mogg, Jonathan Bullock, Matthew Patten, Tracy Knowles, Anna Bailey.

UK Independence Party (UKIP): Alan Graves, Marietta King, Anil Bhatti, Fran Loi, John Evans.

Independent candidates: Simon Rood.