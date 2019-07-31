East Midlands Trains staff to hold fourth day of strike action

Rail passengers face further disruption after senior conductors announced a fourth day of strike action in a pay dispute with bosses.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers who work for East Midland Trains are due to stage the third of three 24-hour walk-outs on Saturday.

An East Midlands Trains train.

MORE: 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Greek island of Crete

The union has now announced it will also strike on August 17.

East Midlands Trains has run a revised timetable during the strikes but its London services are not affected.

Union bosses has raised concern about Sunday working and wage variation.

Stagecoach-owned East Midlands Trains, which will hand over the regional franchise to Abellio on August 18, said the contracts had been agreed with the union six years ago.