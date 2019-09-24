Derbyshire's police tsar defends spending hundreds of pounds on boosting Facebook posts

The office of Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has spent more than £850 of taxpayers' cash on boosting Facebook posts, it has emerged.

PCC Hardyal Dhindsa this week defended the £863 spend, which was made between October 2018 and September this year.

Hardyal Dhindsa, Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner.

The money went towards amplifying posts on his official Facebook page to ensure they were seen by more people.

The figure was uncovered during an investigation by JPIMedia's Data Unit.

Mr Dhindsa, who was elected the county's PCC in 2016, said: "It's important that we deliver the best value for money for local people.

"Boosting Facebook posts about our community engagement events has proven to be a successful and popular way of telling the people what we are doing alongside how and when they can meet us.

"It is certainly a more effective and less expensive way to inform people than more traditional methods."

Under new rules Facebook introduced in October 2018, anyone placing a political advert must declare who paid for it.

