Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley says December general election “shouldn’t be necessary”

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley says the December 12 general election “shouldn’t be necessary” because “parliament should have delivered Brexit by now.”

The Conservative MP was elected in 2017 with a majority of 2,860 in what was a historic win for the Tories as it had been a Labour stronghold since 1935.

Mr Rowley said: “It has been a huge privilege to serve residents in North East Derbyshire as your MP for the last two years. Being born and bred in Chesterfield, representing our home is a huge honour.

“This is an election that shouldn’t be necessary. Parliament should have delivered Brexit by now, as MPs promised when they were elected in 2017. “Since 2017, I have consistently voted for Brexit and I support the new deal that the Prime Minister has negotiated.

“We need to get on with leaving and it is hugely frustrating that MPs have, just in the last few weeks, blocked it again.

“Parliament is fundamentally broken and this election is needed to break the deadlock, get Brexit done and to move onto all of the other important issues to North East Derbyshire. And that is what I want to focus upon if re-elected.

He added: “Since 2017, I’ve tried to listen, be visible and stand up for every community in the constituency - whether it is supporting businesses in New Whittington, litter picking in Eckington, holding over 50 village and town meetings or saving cashback at Sainsburys in Dronfield.

“I care about our area and I want it do even better and that’s why it’s been such a privilege to serve.

“This election will be a clear choice both locally and nationally. I look forward to meeting as many north east Derbyshire residents as I can on the campaign trail in the coming weeks.”

