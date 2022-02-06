Derbyshire County Council climate change strategy branded ‘benign’ by Green Party member

In a meeting of full council on Wednesday, January 2, Conservative Councillor Wayne Major, chairman of the climate change scrutiny committee, put forward a motion to address climate change.

However the county council’s only Green Party member, Councillor Gez Kinsella, said he was ‘hugely disappointed’ by the report, adding that it had been heavily amended prior to full council and effectively rendered ‘benign’.

His concerns were echoed by Liberal Democrat leader Councillor Ed Fordham, who said targets had been removed from the document.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Gez Kinsella, said he was ‘hugely disappointed’ by the report, adding that it had been heavily amended prior to full council and effectively rendered ‘benign’.

In presenting the report, Coun Major said: “I am very much an optimist that as a human race we need to change the way we interact with the world and change our impact on the world.

“For many years, since the industrial revolution, we have had a linear economy where we extract raw materials, use it and then dispose of it.”

Coun Major said the authority needed to become a ‘circular economy’ reusing materials as much as possible.

He added that the authority also needed to address emissions and other toxins that are released into the air.

The report set out 14 resolutions for the council, these included –

Support the creation of a Local Nature Recovery Strategy that sits within the national Nature Recovery Network and underpins all planning, development and land management decisions. Demonstrate leadership by educating and supporting businesses, communities and the wider public to take action. Request that the head of paid service designates a council employee as the designated lead for coordinating council operations in relation to nature’s recovery Provide training and resources for councillors and council employees about the nature emergency.