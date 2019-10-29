Derbyshire council slammed for buying diesel road sweepers after declaring climate emergency

North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) has come under fire for buying diesel road sweepers - after declaring a climate emergency.

On Friday, the Tory-controlled authority tweeted that the new vehicles will be operating in the area immediately to 'help sweep the district clean'.

Councillor Martin Thacker, leader of North East Derbyshire District Council, and Councillor Charlotte Cupit, cabinet member for the environment, with one of the new road sweepers. Picture posted on Twitter.

MORE: Coroner expresses condolences to family of Derbyshire teenager who died

During the summer, NEDDC declared a climate emergency and said it had 'given the go-ahead for a wide-range of tough-tackling measures intended to reduce the council's impact on climate change'.

Councillor Ross Shipman, who represents Tupton on the authority, said: "The climate emergency is not being taken seriously by Tories at the council."

He added: "The excuse I have been given by the council is that electric vehicles don't meet operation range and time - but I phoned a company in Bedford which said it has fully electric vehicles that can last a full 10-hour shift and 100 odd miles."

Counc Charlotte Cupit, cabinet member for the environment at NEDDC, said: "The council takes very seriously the implications of purchasing new vehicles for street cleansing.

"We have responded to the views of many local residents who tell us about the need to improve sweeping in the district.

"Residents say they need roads sweeping because of flooding risk when there is a build-up in gullies, for example, or to address litter and detritus in neighbourhoods.

"This is being addressed by purchasing additional vehicles to keep our district cleaner.

"We take into account all factors when purchasing the vehicles and meeting the needs of the service in the most efficient and environmentally-friendly way possible.

"With regard to electric vehicles, full battery electric vehicle types generally tend to be in the smaller vehicle class range, with limited availability in specialist vehicles, such as sweepers.

"There isn't a wide availability and choice at this time and often the operating range and time between charging means they are not currently suitable for our rural district.

"However, technology is improving all the time and the council's new administration is looking at new technologies and green fuels as part of its desire to ensure a cleaner environment, as set out in its carbon reduction plan."

MORE: These are the 30 richest UK celebrities under 30 - and how much they’re worth