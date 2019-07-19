Derbyshire council says controversial housing development will bring 'a number of benefits'

A controversial development consisting of 200 new homes in Tupton will benefit the village, according to council chiefs.

The Northwood Group has been given planning permission by North East Derbyshire District Council to build build 193 properties on land off Ankerbold Road.

Councillors David Hancock, Pam Windley and Ross Shipman - who are opposed to the plans - at the Ankerbold Road site.

According to the council, the people of Tupton will see 'a number of benefits' - but Liberal Democrat councillors have voiced concerns over the development.

A spokesperson for the Conservative-controlled council said: "Local members raised issues with the development at the June council meeting.

"Since then the council has commissioned an independent review from a respected firm of solicitors with a wealth of experience in public sector law.

"Having reviewed all available information including representations from the area, the independent review has given the scheme a clean bill of health.

"During the planning and pre-planning process, the developer listened to local people's worries about the number of dwellings allocated to the site and reduced the number of homes from 225 to 193, giving the location a more open feel and dedicating 15 per cent of the development to public open space.

"The site is due to make way for a new housing development which will see a mix of housing including a number of two and three bedroom bungalows, with 20 per cent of the location being allocated for affordable homes.

"As part of the development the local community of Tupton will see a number of benefits."

The council said those benefits will include:

- affordable homes to assist children and grandchildren of the people who live in and want to stay in Tupton;

- to help first-time buyers get on to the property ladder. There will be a number of shared ownership properties and the site will be supported by the Help to Buy Scheme;

- the construction of bungalows will assist in filling a demand for local people with mobility needs, freeing up family homes in Tupton;

- the site will include a number of environmental benefits

- during the five-year build programme the developer will target 60 per cent of the total project spend within 20 miles of the site giving employment opportunities to local tradespeople;

- approximately £1.38million will be invested in the village with £74,000 in healthcare, £216,000 in primary education, £498,000 in secondary education, £223,000 in post-16 education and £371,000 in highways infrastructure;

- local companies will be targeted to undertake the maintenance of the landscaping shared spaces within the development;

- employment opportunities for young people including work experience, placement positions, apprenticeships and careers events with local schools throughout the project.

Liberal Democrat councillor Ross Shipman, who represents Tupton on North East Derbyshire District Council, said: "This statement gives little reassurance to the people of Tupton, who quite rightly will be angry at this lip service from the Tory-led authority.

"The fact the press get to hear about the decision before elected councillors in the Tupton ward shows just how much the Conservatives hold Tupton residents in contempt.

"Local residents deserve better and won't forgive the council for how this whole process has been handled."