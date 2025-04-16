£80k investment in new tennis facility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bolsover District Council has approved an £80k investment to develop a brand new tennis facility at their Go! Active leisure facility in Clowne.

The development will see the old astro-turf pitch converted into three new tennis courts, all to Lawn Tennis Association standards.

Trustees of the former Clowne Town Tennis Club (CTTC) approached the Council to work with them and look for a venue where they could re-introduce tennis into the community.

After initial discussions, a plan was formulated to convert the unused astro turf pitch, extending the sporting offer at the facility.

Aerial view of redundant astroturf pitch which is the proposed site for the new tennis facility

CTTC Trustees agreed to a capital investment of £60,000 towards the development of the courts with £20,000 of match funding being secured from section 106 funding for the site.

In addition to the capital funding, CTTC Trustees have also agreed to invest £20,000 in a three-year development plan for tennis, which will encourage greater community use, provide structured sessions, the creation of a tennis club and developing tennis stars of the future.

Wayne Carter, Bolsover District Council’s Assistant Director for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing a said, “We had been looking at how to develop the old astro turf pitch for a while now and are very grateful for the investment from the tennis club which will enable us to widen our leisure offer and develop the sport of tennis for more people to enjoy.

Greg Lindley from Clowne Town Tennis Club Trustees said, “We have been seeking a site to develop tennis in Clowne since the point that the old site on Rood Lane, Clowne was sold. It is good news that after talking with Bolsover District Council we have agreed on the old astroturf site as a suitable location. It will provide three new tennis courts with the advantage of the existing leisure facilities close by.”