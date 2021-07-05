Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications in North Derbyshire for the week commencing Monday, June 28.

Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Council:

20 Foxbrook Drive, Walton: Crown reduce and thin maple tree;

25 Windmill Way, Brimington: Single-storey rear extension;

159 Old Hall Road, Chesterfield: Crown reduce and tidy sycamore tree;

10 Ians Way, Loundsley Green: Crown lift and thin oak tree;

40 Lilac Street, Hollingwood: Two-storey side extension;

219 Handley Road, New Whittington: Single-storey side extension

7 Hillcrest Road, Hasland: Demolition of single storey garage to rear of domestic dwelling and construction of single-storey side and rear extension;

83 Rhodes Avenue, Newbold: Alteration of existing land levels to create driveway and retaining wall;

16 Foxbrook Drive, Walton: Two-storey front extension;

Cock And Magpie, 2 Church Street North, Old Whittington: Replacement illuminated and non illuminated signage.

Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Council:

Masonic Hall, 72 Saltergate, Chesterfield: Fell ash tree. Approved;

32 Holmebank West, Brockwell: Rear extension and alterations to front elevation. Conditional permission;

12 and 14 Sanforth Street, Newbold: Two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Poolsbrook Primary Academy, Cottage Close, Poolsbrook: Porch. Conditional permission;

29 Gilbert Avenue, Walton: Single-storey, single room, recreational outbuilding. Conditional permission;

The Fold, 4 Somersall Willows, Chesterfield: Crown reduce beech trees and fell sweet gum tree. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

3 High Street, Barlborough: Single wood garage;

6 Franklin Avenue, Whitwell: Dormer bungalow on land to the side;

Land at Lea Vale, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Twenty-metre monopole;

Green Bank, Station Road, Whitwell: Single-storey extension to side, demolition of existing single-storey outbuildings and garages, erection of a single-storey leisure facility and garages;

70 Rowthorne Lane, Glapwell: Two-storey side extension and erection of porch to front;

198 Langwith Road, Langwith Junction: Extension of dropped kerb;

14 Chesterfield Road, Barlborough: Detached garage with office space above;

11 Eyre Street, Creswell: Single-storey extension to rear, first-floor extension to side and loft conversion with dormer;

63 High Street, Bolsover: Detached garage and garden room;

2 Southgate Bungalows, Worksop Road, Whitwell Common: Single-storey extension;

Bolsover Castle, Castle Street, Bolsover: Structural rainwater canopy within the Fountain Garden;

Land south-east of The Arc, High Street, Clowne: Conversion of the existing playing field with an artificial grass surface with associated fencing, floodlighting, access paths, and a landscaped earth bund;

North garage block, Woodfield Road, Pinxton: Three houses.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council:

77 Park Lane, Pinxton: Double-storey extension to side. Conditional permission;

27 Hawke Brook Close, Bolsover: Garden summerhouse and hobby room. Conditional permission;

30 Hawthorne Avenue, Tibshelf: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

39 Elm Tree Avenue, Shirebrook: Single-storey extension. Prior approval not required;

151 Creswell Road, Clowne: Two-storey extension to the rear. Conditional permission;

157 Alfreton Road, South Normanton: Exchange existing window into a door opening, add an additional window opening to west-facing wall, replace all existing windows and doors, changing them from timber to wood-effect upvc. Conditional permission;

23 Lansbury Drive, South Normanton: Two-storey extension to front and side, single-storey extension to front. Conditional permission;

82-84 Moorfield Avenue, Bolsover: Two-storey side and rear extensions. Conditional permission;

47 Main Street, Scarcliffe: Replace 10 rotten windows with upvc sash windows. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire Council:

Syda House, Claypit Lane, Upper Loads, Holymoorside: Rear extension;

Moorcroft, Hardstoft Road, Pilsley: Steel-framed farm building;

Matlock Farm Park, Jaggers Lane, Darley Moor: New roundhouse barn;

5 Shakespeare Street, Grassmoor: Single-storey side and rear extension;

Barlow Croft, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Single-storey side extension, two-storey rear extension, detached outbuilding to rear of dwellinghouse and conversion of outbuildings to ancillary uses;

91 Sutton Spring Wood, Temple Normanton: Demolition of existing bungalow and outbuildings and erection of one replacement dwelling and detached garage;

The Old Barn, Main Road, Higham: Timber summerhouse;

32 Central Drive, Wingerworth: Bay window to front and new porch area, two-storey rear extension, alterations to openings and replacement roof;

Snowdon Farm, Snowdon Lane, Troway: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single-storey extension;

7 Park Farm Mews, Spinkhill: Replacement of three existing windows to the front.

Whaley Grange, Hard Meadow Lane, Ashover: Single-storey extensions to the north-east, south-west and north-west elevations, new front porch, velux rooflights to south east elevation, attached garage building with annex accommodation for dependant living, new entrance gates and boundary walls

Stables west of Walnut Drive, off Field Lane, Killamarsh: Conversion of existing stable block into a three-bedroom dwelling;

47 Barnes Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey wraparound side and rear extension;

53 Grange Road, Pilsley: Conversion of garage to living space;

27 Holmesdale Close, Dronfield: Fell sycamore tree and replant with suitable native replacement;

14 Juniper Rise, Killamarsh: First-floor extension over garage and partial conversion of existing garage, velux roof light over porch area and landing, repositioning of front entrance door and increase width of dropped kerb;

26 Hallowes Lane, Dronfield: Reinstatement of the stone wall around the front facade of the building alongside the instatement of the driveway back to its previous design

54 Carrwood Road, Renishaw: Demolition of conservatory and construction of two-storey rear extension with Juliet balcony;

1 The Poplars, Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton: Change of use of detached garden lodge from dwelling to business use for one-to-one hypnotherapy work.

Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire Council:

Moor Farm, Old Works Lane, Calow: Agricultural barn. Planning permission required;

Woodnook Farm, Woodnook Lane, Old Brampton: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

21 Sheffield Road, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

19 Sheffield Road, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension. Withdrawn;

3 The Crescent, Clay Cross: Balcony. Refused;

6 Ralley Close, Holmewood: Crown raise and thin sycamore tree. Refused;

Rykneld, Main Road, Old Brampton: Proposed outbuildings – barbecue area and games room/storage. Approved;

16 Ferndale Rise, Coal Aston: Raise roof height to create rooms in roofspace. Conditional permission;

19 Cemetery Road, Dronfield: Demolition of garage and erection of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions with raised patio area, alterations to the fenestration of the front elevation and widening of existing driveway. Conditional permission;

31 Birkin Avenue, New Tupton: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey side and rear extensions. Conditional permission;

3 Badger Lane, Woolley Moor: Single-storey front extension and alterations to existing front conservatory. Conditional permission;

Corner House, Press Lane, Old Tupton: Change of use from holiday let to ancillary residential accommodation. Conditional permission;

98 Oakhill Road, Dronfield: Firstfloor side extension over existing ground floor accommodation. Conditional permission;

60 Staniforth Avenue, Eckington: Partial demolition of existing conservatory, erection of single-storey rear extension and alteration to openings. Conditional permission;

Spitewinter Farm, Matlock Road, Spitewinter: Agricultural building. Approved;

47 Davids Drive, Wingerworth: Replace garage with a single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Field off Gateland Lane, Barlow: Farmer/forester's house, three agriculture and forestry storage and work buildings including a timber drying-kiln and other machinery, access track. Refused;

Ashcroft Coach House, Butts Road, Ashover: Convert attached outbuilding to form additional living accommodation. Conditional permission;

Eckington Swimming Pool, Gosber Street, Eckington: Curtain wall/window replacement to specific areas of the existing building including pool hall. Conditional permission;

640 Derby Road, Wingerworth: Extension to existing garage for garden equipment and storage and new raised decking with gabion retaining system. Conditional permission;

Alice Head Road Farm, Alicehead Road, Ashover: Retain altered entrance, drive and landscaping and erect a new agricultural building. Conditional permission;

1 Pine Lodge, Birkin Lane, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing two cabins and erection of four-bedroom dwelling. Conditional permission;

Nether Farm, Church Lane, Brackenfield: Front and side two-storey extension. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to Derbyshire Dales Council:

Cromford CE Primary School, North Street, Cromford: Reduce branches of yew tree;

8 Waterpark Road, Doveridge: Works to oak tree;

Warloy House, Whitworth Road, Darley Dale: First-first floor side extension;

Offcote Grange, Kniveton: Single-storey front extension;

The Cottage, Mining Lane, Carsington: Remove ash tree;

76 The Knoll, Tansley: Outbuilding to provide a garage/workshop with office space above;

Ednaston Park, Painters Lane, Ednaston: Demolition of existing offices and erection of three. units of office accommodation;

Riber Hall, Riber Road, Riber: Remove copper beech tree.

Latest planning applications decided by Derbyshire Dales Council:

Greenhouse Farm, Windmill Lane, Ashbourne: Extension for additional storage. Prior Approval Not Required.

11 Rutland Avenue, Matlock: Works to trees. Conditional permission;

The Old Vicarage, Main Street, Hognaston: Works to copper beech tree. Conditional permission;

Blake House Farm, Church Lane, Shirley: Removal of 31 conifers and two ash trees. Conditional permission;

Highway verge at Gorsey Bank, Wirksworth: Fell sycamore tree. Conditional permission;

Chestnut House, 6 Water Lane, Middleton-by-Wirksworth: Replacement garage. Approved;

Barley Croft, Broad Way, Kirk Ireton: Single-storey, lean-to rear extension. Approved;

85 Church Street, Matlock: Repointing and replacement render to extension. Conditional permission;

Knowles Farm, Yeldersley Lane, Ednaston: Extension to accommodate toilets and a sheltered area for the oil tank. Conditional permission;

Land east of Alders Lane, north of Thatchers Lane, Tansley: Change of use of land to domestic garden. Approved;

Land east of Alders Lane, north of Thatchers Lane, Tansley: Regularisation of engineering works and erection of agricultural building. Conditional permission;

10 Ednaston Court, Ednaston: Works to remodel garden including steps down from back door made from composite decking and adjacent raised decked area. Conditional permission;

Hall, Jackson Road, Matlock: Change of use of former band hall to storage facility. Approved;

8-10 Snitterton Road, Matlock: Two apartment blocks comprising 18 apartments, change of use of former bank to four apartments with associated extensions and related demolition of ancillary buildings and extensions. Refused;

Land west of Marston Lane, Doveridge: Nine dwellinghouses. Refused;

Land adjacent Ash Cottage, Bradbourne Lane, Brassington: Dwelling house and stonemason's workshop and associated removal of existing buildings on site. Refused;

Leys Farm, Wyaston Road ,Ashbourne: Demolition of existing buildings, erection of a care home and up to nine dwellinghouses. Refused.