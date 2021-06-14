They are among dozens of planning applications submitted and ruled upon recent days.

Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided upon in the week commencing Monday, June 7, 2021:

Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Council:

Hasland Junior School, The Green, Hasland: Erection of 2.4-metres-high, steel-weld, mesh security fence to the perimeter of the school playing field;

Bio8, Turnoaks Business Park, McGregor's Way, Hasland: Retaining wall to level off area of scrub/wasteland to provide a level area for storage at the rear of the building;

Hollingwood Lock House, 22 Works Road, Hollingwood: Metal storage unit behind the main building, to be shielded from the road by shrubs/bushes.

Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Council:

Home extensions are among a number of new planning applications.

16 Church Street North, Old Whittington: Works to two flowering cherries, remove laurel to ground level, remove up to half of crown of holly, remove self-seeded willow in the front garden. Approved;

9 Sedbergh Crescent, Newbold: Removal of overhanging branches and crown reduction of two oak trees. Split decision with conditions;

50 Langhurst Road, Brockwell: Single-storey rear extension with rooflights. Refused;

Markham Colliery North Tip Bridge, Doe Lea river/rail crossing, off Markham Lane, Duckmanton: Demolition of the concrete multi span bridge spanning the Doe Lea River and rail corridors to the east of the former Markham Colliery Site. Prior approval not required;

Nine-year-old Jessica Ball pets a horse at Matlock Farm Park.

26 Linden Drive, Hasland: Single-storey side extension. Refused

1 Seymour Lane, Woodthorpe: Replacement conservatory roof. Conditional permission;

15 Penmore Lane, Hasland: Fell pine tree, replace with smaller tree, reduce chestnut tree. Split decision with conditions;

Mayfields, Hady Lane, Hady: Retention of wall and gateway. Approved;

Home extensions are proving popular as people react to spending months in lockdown at home with a desire for home improvements.

Davenport, 592 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

4 Woodland Walk, Holme Hall: First-floor extension to existing bungalow. Planning permission required;

6 Beacon Hill Way, Hasland: Two-storey front extension, single-storey side extension and front bay window and canopy. Conditional permission;

67 Pomegranate Road, Newbold: Crown reduce oak tree and hawthorn tree. Split decision with conditions;

University of Derby St Helena Centre, 3 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels: Fix commemorative blue plaque to a gate pier. Conditional permission;

32A Chesterfield Road, Staveley: Change of use from former shop to tattoo studio. Conditional permission.

Plans to extend farm shop

Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire Council:

7 Church Street, Dronfield: Fell group of conifers and self-set sycamore saplings adjacent to retaining wall;

Broadgorse Farm, Matlock Road, Walton: Agricultural building for storage and livestock;

1 Fabric View, Holmewood: Single-storey attached garage;

38 Gomersal Lane, Dronfield: Single-storey side and rear extension, conversion of roof space to facilitate living accommodation with rear dormers and alterations to openings;

21 Sheffield Road, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension;

Garage site, The Avenue, Dronfield: Double garage;

30 Pingle Road, Killamarsh: Front porch, two-storey front and side extension and single-storey side extension;

Mathom House, Millcross Lane, Barlow: Single-storey outbuilding to side;

Ivy Farm, Swathwick Lane, Wingerworth: Two-bay extension to existing, steel portal-framed agricultural building;

2 Longcroft Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Fence to front and side;

15 Birkinstyle Lane, Shirland: Detached dwelling;

154 Main Road, Shirland: Dropped kerb;

Little Morton Farm, 49 Little Morton Road, North Wingfield: Convert barn to form two-storey, side and rear extension of farmhouse and extension to farm shop.

Green light to demolish former school building

Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire Council:

Former Clay Cross Junior School, Market Street, Clay Cross: Demolition of building. Approved;

113 High Street, Stonebroom: Single-storey rear extension. Withdrawn;

3 Highgate Drive, Dronfield: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

7 Allestree Drive, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

98 St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield: Reduce and thin tree. Conditional permission;

5 Clark Way, Grassmoor. Convert garage to habitable room. Conditional permission;

2 The Ridgeway, Coal Aston: Single-storey front porch extension and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

21 Netherfields Crescent, Dronfield: Flat roof to pitched roof over side extension. Conditional permission;

100 Lansbury Road, Eckington: Rebuild link to existing outhouse and convert to bathroom. Conditional permission;

3 Greendale Shopping Centre, Green Lane, Dronfield: Change of use of existing retail unit to hot food take away. Conditional permission;

Moorwood House, Moorwood Lane, Owler Bar: Demolition and rebuild of rear porch and new covered patio. Conditional permission;

2 Hadfield Barn, Ashgate Road, Ashgate: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

59 Stubley Lane, Dronfield: Extensions and alterations to the existing house and erection of a detached garage. Conditional permission;

127 Masefield Avenue, Holmewood: Conversion of garage to habitable room. Conditional permission;

Renview, 40A Ridgeway Moor, Ridgeway: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

15 Wentworth Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side and rear extension linking to existing garage. Conditional permission;

Land east of Bonne Vienne, Staveley Road, Duckmanton: Demolish existing stable building and replace with two holiday-let log cabins. Conditional permission.

Green light for small residential development

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

Hall Farm, Church Street, Alfreton: Photovoltaic solar park and associated infrastructure;

185 Sough Road, South Normanton: Ground-floor extension to front of dwelling;

45 St Lawrence Avenue, Bolsover: Single-storey and two-storey rear extension;

32 Main Street, Palterton: Replace existing wooden windows and doors with upvc windows and composite doors to as closely as possible match existing doors and windows;

4 Millers Dale Drive, South Normanton: Outbuilding;

23 Tibshelf Road, Westhouses: Single-storey extension;

122 The Croft, South Normanton: Granny annexe and associated access;

7B Rotherham Road, New Houghton: Demolish existing garage, erection of two-storey side extension, modify retail outlet;

151 Creswell Road, Clowne: Two-storey extension to the rear.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council:

1 Chatsworth Avenue, Langwith Junction: Hip to gable roof extension with rear dormer window to provide accommodation in the roof space. Approved;

Field west of Evelyn Devonshire Cottages, west side of Chesterfield Road, Hardstoft: Screening for a photovoltaic park at Hardstoft. Environmental assessment not required;

8 Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Fell two mature holly trees. Approved;

116 The Hill, Glapwell: Removal of hedges, proposed boundary walls built to same height as removed hedges. Conditional permission;

34 Mill Lane, Bolsover: Single-storey extension to the rear. Conditional permission;

Markham Colliery North Tip Bridge, Doe Lea river/rail crossing, off Markham Lane, Duckmanton: Demolition of multi-span concrete bridge spanning the Doe Lea river and rail corridor to the east of the former Markham Colliery site. Prior approval not required;

21 North Street, Pinxton: Two-storey side extension with room in roof and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

1 Rockley Cottages, Green Lane, Stony Houghton: Cattery. Conditional permission;

DSW Factors, Mansfield Road, Creswell: Ground-floor extension to front. Conditional permission;

24 Hamlet Lane, South Normanton: Single-storey extension and second-floor extension. Conditional permission;

55 Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Detached dwelling on land adjacent. Conditional permission;

70 St Lawrence Avenue, Bolsover: Two-storey extension to the side. Conditional permission;

The Cuttings, 208A Elmton Road, Creswell: Detached garage to rear and conversion of existing garage with replacement roof, window and render finish. Conditional permission;

Site of former 107-108 Water Lane, South Normanton: Residential development of one detached and two pairs of semi-detached properties. Conditional permission.

Go-ahead for hotel’s wellbeing centre plan

Latest planning applications submitted to Derbyshire Dales Council:

The Stables, 1 Wirksworth Hall Farm, Wash Green, Wirksworth: Single-storey extension;

Land to the east of Alders Lane, to the north of Thatchers Lane, Tansley: Extension to dwelling to provide porch/utility room;

Sturston Cottage, Mill Lane, Sturston: New access, linked double garage and incorporation of additional land into residential curtilage;

Sunnyside Cottage, The Dale, Bonsall: Two-storey extension.

Latest planning applications decided by Derbyshire Dales Council:

35 Gorsey Bank, Wirksworth: Removal of conifer tree. Conditional permission;

Snowdrop Cottage, Bent Lane, Darley Dale: Extensions and alterations to dwelling. Conditional permission;

8-10 St John Street, Ashbourne: Alterations to form new fire exit, servery, toilets and kitchen to first-floor function room. Approved;

Marston Lodge, Cubley Lane, Marston Montgomery: Change of use of agricultural building to dwellinghouse. Refused;

23A Market Place, Wirksworth: Change of use of first-floor office to residential apartment, internal alterations and installation of roof-mounted solar panel array. Conditional permission;

5 Porter Lane, Middleton-by-Wirksworth: Single-storey rear extension; Conditional permission;

17 Waterpark Road, Doveridge: Single-storey rear extension and two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

1 Orchard Road, Matlock Bath: Single-storey rear extension, new porch to front elevation, forming of Juliet balcony to front elevation and conversion and extension to existing outbuilding with glass link to the main cottage. Refused;

3 Bank House Court, Hognaston: Single-storey side extension and rear dormer. Conditional permission;

Park View, Roston Common, Roston: Incorportion of additional land into domestic curtilage and erection of domestic storage building. Conditional permission;

Sycamore House, 76 High Street, Bonsall: Internal alterations, structural wall repairs, roof extension and replacement windows. Conditional permission;

Hole In The Wall store, Yeldersley Lane, Bradley: Removal of existing rear porch and erection of a replacement porch. Conditional permission;

235 Starkholmes Road, Matlock: Raise roof height and associated installation of dormer windows to create additional floors and erection of replacement garage. Conditional permission;

Molyneux, Mill Lane, Roston: Demolition of existing dwelling and garage/workshop and erection of replacement dwelling and detached garage and associated extension to residential curtilage; Refused;

4 Copse Close, Wirksworth: Fell ash tree to as to near to ground level as practicable. Refused;

116 Cavendish Road, Matlock: Single-storey rear extension linked to existing extension. Approved;

The Pudding Room, Hognaston: Conversion of and extension to farm shop/holiday lets and outbuilding to form dwellinghouse and a detached double garage and erection of stable block. Conditional permission;

3 Firs Farm Barns, Lady Hole Lane, Yeldersley: Installation of log burner and associated flue. Conditional permission;

61 Matlock Green, Matlock: Front porch. Approved;

Callow Hall Stables, Callow Hall Country House Hotel, Mapleton Road, Mapleton: Conversion of former stables/coach house into wellbeing centre. Conditional permission.