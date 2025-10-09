Derbyshire on track to clear pothole backlog

Derbyshire County Council is on track to clear its pothole backlog by mid-October, following significant investment in its highways service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in April, over 16,000 potholes were waiting to be fixed. That number is now expected to drop below 3,000 by mid-October—bringing the service back to typical levels. Since April, more than 26,000 potholes have been repaired. Additional improvements have included surface dressing, resurfacing, and large patch repairs on affected roads.

Councillor Charlotte Hill, Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways and Transport, said: “Reducing the high number of potholes has been my top priority since May. This achievement is the result of a team effort across the highways service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve increased the number of pothole repair teams from 22 to 26 and completed over 6,800 large patches to address areas with multiple potholes.

Community Matters

“While new potholes continue to be reported by the public and our inspectors, we’re now in a much stronger position to respond quickly and effectively.

“We’re currently developing our improvement plan for the next financial year, which will be presented to the council’s cabinet in November.”

Repairs Since April 2025:

26,187 potholes repaired (including backlog and new reports)

2,370 other safety-related repairs

2,194 m² of Road Mender repairs

65,097 m² of resurfacing completed

6,864 patches across 633 streets

Additionally, insurance claims for pothole-related vehicle damage have dropped by nearly 72% compared to the same period last year.