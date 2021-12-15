Derbyshire Dales council and Serco promise Christmas bin collections on schedule after troubled year

Teams from the council’s contractor Serco will be making their usual rounds on all three festive Bank Holidays: Monday and Tuesday, December 27-28, and Monday, January 3.

No additional household waste will be collected, so residents are advised to make sure all their rubbish is contained in their grey bin with the lid shut, or for homes on a sack collection, in four standard black sacks.

A council spokesperson said: “Collection crews will take excess recycling but residents should limit the amount of household waste they put out.

Derbyshire Dales residents using the garden waste service will be able to leave out their Christmas trees for collection in January. (Photo: Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images)

“Additional recycling material should be left at the side of recycling containers, making sure it is easily identifiable and suitably contained.”

They added: “We recommend using transparent containers, such as stacker boxes, rather than black bags, so we can easily identify the contents, and ask that any excess card, paper and magazines are separated from other excess recycling.

“Cardboard must be flattened and broken down into smaller pieces no wider than 50 centimetres to fit in the recycling compartment of our trucks.”

Food waste collections will continue weekly and recycling collections fortnightly, but all garden waste (green bin/compostable sacks) collections are suspended from Monday, December 20, and will resume in January.

Dales residents who subscribe to the council’s garden waste scheme will be able to recycle any natural Christmas tree by placing it at the edge of their property on the appropriate green/recycling day January 3-28. Trees need to be cut down to no longer than five feet, with all decorations and any pot removed.

Every household in the district has been issued with a collections timetable, but the calendar is also available to view or download online at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/whenismycollection.