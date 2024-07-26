Crackdown on scrap licenses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crackdown on unlicensed waste and scrap collectors in and around Creswell was undertaken recently.

The operation involved Bolsover District Council and the Police Safer Neighbourhood Teams from Bolsover and Clowne.

It took place after a high number of scrap metal and waste collectors were found to be operating in the area and with some suspected to be unlicensed.

Over the course of the operation, officers stopped vehicles, spoke with the drivers and checked their vehicle loads and paperwork.

The officers dealt with some of the issues found at the roadside, whilst others were issued notices explaining what was required from them.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Councillor Clive Moesby said, "We had reports of an increased number of scrap metal collectors operating in the area and that perhaps some were operating unlawfully, so we agreed to undertake a day of action.

"The operation shows that the partnerships we have in place do work and everyone involved felt it was a good exercise with more days planned in other areas in the near future.”