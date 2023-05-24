Residents of Princess Road were left with overflowing bins as a result of ongoing roadworks which blocked access for council workers.

The local authority says they have tried to continue with their bin collections as scheduled but that it simply ‘hasn’t been possible’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One disgruntled resident contacted the Derbyshire Times to say they had reported the matter to the council on at least three occasions – via the missed collection portal, over the phone, and through email.

Resident of Princess Road have been without bin collections for five weeks

READ THIS: Derbyshire community fundraising campaign pays for public access defibrillator

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “No green, black or burgundy coloured ones touched by council employee hands. Myself and all the neighbours have the same issue. Non collection of rubbish.

“I presume we are entitled to some form of reimbursement as the services we paid for in this regard have not been provided.”

Resident of Princess Road have been without bin collections for five weeks

The resident said maggots and rats had been drawn to the overflowing bins as a result of the delayed collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North East Derbyshire District Council, which has responsibility for bin collections in Dronfield, said it had been a ‘frustrating time’ but sought to reassure residents that, with the road now open, bin collections would ‘be as normal from now on’.

A spokesperson for North East Derbyshire District Council said, “There have been ongoing roadworks the full length of this road which unfortunately has blocked access. Due to the road works, residents have had to park in the areas available, which has prevented us from emptying the bins. We have continued to attempt to service the bins on the normal collection days but unfortunately this hasn’t been possible.

"We have tried returning on different days, to see if access is available, and have managed to empty bins which were accessible and presented. We have been informed that the road is now open and bin collections will be as normal from now on.