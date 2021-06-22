Council announced as headline sponsor of Chesterfield Pride 2021 after date postponed

The local authority has joined with the organisers of Chesterfield Pride 2021 – which will now be held at Stand Road Park on August 22, following the Government’s decision to delay the easing of all coroanvirus restrictions last week.

Previously, the LGBT+ celebration was due to take place on July 18 this year at Queen’s Park before Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were confirmed to be extended until July 19.

Last year’s Chesterfield Pride event was cancelled due to the pandemic and the borough council say their decision to sponsor the celebration is part of their ‘ongoing commitment’ to support the town’s LGBTQ+ community, while the event makes its return.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, pictured with Dan Walker, Chesterfield Pride organiser at the Town Hall.

Organisers are working with the local authority to ensure all virus safety measures are in place at the open-air venue, which will be a ticket-only event.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council said: “We’re proud to step forward as the headline sponsors for this flagship annual event, which gives everyone the chance to celebrate and support our LGBTQ+ community.

“Chesterfield Pride is a key event within our annual events programme and one which sends a very clear message – here in Chesterfield, we stand together as one community to celebrate the diversity of our borough with pride.

"This is an event for everyone to enjoy, and it promises to be a positive and fun-filled day.

“Unfortunately the date has had to be pushed back slightly due to the recent extension of Covid-19 restrictions, but we are committed to working with the organisers to make sure Chesterfield Pride returns to Stand Road Park even bigger and better than before, with a particular emphasis this year on ensuring that we keep everyone safe.”

Family-friendly music, comedy acts and drag performances are set to feature on the council-sponsored Main Stage.

There will also be a cabaret stage, fairground rides and stalls hosted by local organisations as part of the Pride line-up on Sunday, August 22.

Organiser of Chesterfield Pride Dan Walker added: "We are excited to announce a closer working partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council.

"We both share the same goals to drive the event forward and make it a safe and enjoyable event not just for the LGBTQ+ community but for the wider community too.

“Chesterfield Pride has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2015 and this new partnership will mean it can now grow and become even more successful.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Stand Road Park on 22 August for what promises to be another fantastic Pride event."

The council has provided £5,000 from the Community Infrastructure Levy, part of which is available to support grassroots projects and events, and £3,000 from the council’s Covid-19 recovery fund to sponsor the event.

For more information about Chesterfield Pride 2021 or to buy tickets, visit www.chesterfieldpride.co.uk or search ‘Chesterfield Pride’ on Facebook.