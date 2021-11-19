Chesterfield venues receive funding boost to help them recover from pandemic

Several venues in Chesterfield will benefit from the funding boost.

The Government’s Culture Recovery Fund has allocated £153,000 to Chesterfield Borough Council, which will be shared between the council’s museum and theatres, including the Winding Wheel and Pomegranate. In total, the venues have received £720,000 through this fund over the last 18 months.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “It’s been a challenging time for our venues through the pandemic, and it’s been fantastic to welcome our audiences back as national restrictions eased over the summer.

“Our theatres and museum are such a wonderful facility for our residents to enjoy, and to welcome visitors into the borough. We’re committed to doing all we can to keep them thriving for all to enjoy.

“We’re really pleased that we have been awarded a further grant of £153,000 from the Culture Recovery Fund, which provides a welcome contribution to the running costs of our venues and will support us to continue to deliver our excellent cultural programmes and attractions.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

Over £1.2 billion has already been awarded across the country through the Culture Recovery Fund. This has supported around 5000 individual organisations and sites, ranging from local museums to West End theatres, grassroots music venues to festivals, and organisations in the cultural and heritage supply-chains.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England, said: “This continued investment from the Government on an unprecedented scale means our theatres, galleries, music venues, museums and arts centres can carry on playing their part in bringing visitors back to our high streets, helping to drive economic growth, boosting community pride and promoting good health.