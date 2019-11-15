Chesterfield parliamentary candidates announced

Polls will be open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday 12 December

The list of candidates confirmed as standing in the Chesterfield constituency in the general election in December, has been revealed.

Emily Coy, Liberal Democrats.

John Noneoftheabove Daramy, Independent.

Leigh Higgins, Conservative Party.

Neil Jackson, Green Party.

Toby Perkins, Labour Party.

John Scotting, Brexit Party.

Most people in the Chesterfield borough will vote to elect the MP for Chesterfield.

However, voters in the Barrow Hill and New Whittington ward and the Lowgates and Woodthorpe ward fall within the North East Derbyshire constituency, so they will vote to elect the MP for that area.

Polls are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 12 December.

There are 59 polling stations in the Chesterfield constituency and Chesterfield Borough Council would like to remind residents 'to vote at the station noted on their polling card'.

Polling cards have now been delivered to everyone in the Chesterfield Constituency who is registered to vote on 12 December.

To vote by post, the deadline for an ordinary postal vote for this election is 5pm on Tuesday 26 November 2019. The deadline to apply for an ordinary proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday 4 December 2019.

Chesterfield Borough Council stated: "If your personal details have changed, you have moved house or you are not yet registered to vote, visit gov.uk/register-to-vote , contact the council’s election’s team or complete a voter registration form, accessed via the council’s website, by midnight on 26 November."

Huw Bowen, Chesterfield Borough Council's (acting) returning officer, said: “I would encourage every resident in the borough to vote in the general election. If you have any questions ahead of the election or on polling day, please contact the council and our team will be pleased to assist.”

Votes for the Chesterfield constituency will be counted at Queen’s Park Sports Centre, Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield after the polls close at 10pm and the result is anticipated between 3am and 4am.