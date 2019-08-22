Chesterfield council receives plans for 'brilliant' adventure centre

Plans have been submitted to create an indoor adventure centre as part of one of the country's biggest developments on the outskirts of Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Borough Council has received a planning application to build Adrenaline World at the eagerly-anticipated Peak Resort site near Unstone.

Adrenaline World would include climbing walls.

The centre - which is the brainchild of leisure entrepreneur and former professional English tennis player, David Lloyd - would boast a variety of activities including a ninja course, zip lines, climbing walls, rope courses, adventure golf, caving and trampolining.

The proposals, which will be heard by the council's planning committee in the coming months, promise to create 100 jobs.

Mr Lloyd said: "I am thrilled with the opportunity of working with Birchall Properties, the owner of the 300-acre Peak site, and the authorities in Chesterfield to develop Adrenaline World and provide a brilliant amenity in a fabulous location.

"The employment benefits are huge for the local population and for those families who will relish the very different facility we will be providing.

"I am looking to this Adrenaline World being the first of many we'll build across the country in the next few years."

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: "The council has worked closely with the developer of Peak for a number of years and is pleased to receive the planning application for Adrenaline World which if approved will enable the first element of the Peak resort to be delivered on the site.

"If successful it is anticipated that Adrenaline World will create 100 jobs in Chesterfield with more employment expected as the remainder of the Peak resort development comes forward."

And Peter Swallow, chair of the town's marketing group Destination Chesterfield, said: "It's fantastic to see the Peak development continue to move forward with plans for David Lloyd's new indoor venture.

"As well as creating new jobs for local people and supporting the town's economy, the site will be an exciting addition to Chesterfield and will be popular with residents and visitors alike.

"Destination Chesterfield has promoted the progress of the Peak development since its announcement and looks forward to welcoming David Lloyd to the town."

Peak Resort aims to be a world-class attraction offering leisure, health, sport and education facilities.

Developers are planning a phased development, with phase one - which includes the Adrenaline World proposals - costing in the region of £100million and representing approximately one third of the total outline planning permission.

Work previously completed at the location, thanks to a £2.8m Sheffield City Region grant, saw a new roundabout created with access directly connecting the site with the A61 Dronfield bypass.

New bridleways and footpaths have also been formed to link the resort to Chesterfield, the Peak District National Park and Sheffield.

Rupert Carr, the man behind Peak Resort, previously told the Derbyshire Times: "I've been working on this project for nearly 30 years now and it's great to get to this stage. A 28-year commitment is taking shape.

"This all-year tourism destination will offer world-class facilities - and I'm very excited."

