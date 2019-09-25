Chesterfield council passes plans to breathe new life into former pub

Proposals to convert a former Chesterfield pub into flats have been passed.

On Monday, Chesterfield Borough Council's planning committee granted conditional permission for the old Devonshire Hotel on Occupation Road, Newbold, to be turned into four one-bedroom apartments.

The planning committee met at Chesterfield Town Hall.

MORE: Lanzarote hotel 'kicks out' Derbyshire holidaymakers after Thomas Cook collapse

According to planning documents, one resident on Occupation Road raised concerns about anti-social behaviour and parking issues as a result of the proposed development.

But a planning officer's report which was considered by councillors stated: "There is no reason to suggest that the conversion of an unused building to residential flats will result in any anti-social behaviour issues and the committee will be aware that there is no control on the individuals who may occupy the flats.

"The proposal is not considered to cause significant adverse impacts on residential amenity of the adjoining neighbours.

"On the basis of the submitted documents, the proposal will provide an acceptable standard of accommodation with off-street parking provision, cycle storage, bin storage and external amenity space."

Another resident said during the public consultation phase into the plans: "The proposed application should stop the building falling into further disrepair by bringing it back into use and removing a hotspot for vandalism and anti-social behaviour."

MORE: The reason why Chesterfield town centre has seen a rise in footfall