Chesterfield Borough Council leader thanks volunteers in Christmas message to town

Chesterfield Borough Council’s leader has thanked the volunteers helping others this Christmas in her festive message to the town.

Coun Tricia Gilby said there were countless examples of residents going above and beyond to help others less fortunate than themselves.

The leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, Tricia Gilby.

She said they made the town ‘a richer place for everyone’ and deserved our thanks at Christmas.

Coun Gilby, Labour’s leader on the council, said: “I am always proud to say I come from Chesterfield. One of the reasons is the way in which communities pull together to help each other out.

“Many community groups across Chesterfield and Staveley will be serving Christmas dinner to lonely and vulnerable people on Christmas Day and the night shelter for rough sleepers stay open over the holiday period thanks to the dedicated team of volunteers.

“Volunteers also keep many other valuable services and events going throughout the year such as sport and activity clubs for children and young people and the organisers of events such as the Staveley Armed Forces Day, Motor Fest and the Chesterfield Half Marathon.

“These are only the tip of the iceberg. I’m sure your readers will join me in thanking all volunteers for making our borough a richer place for everyone.

“I wish you all the best for the Christmas season,” Coun Gilby added.