Anger after mining heritage items deemed ‘too political’ removed in North East Derbsyhire

The removal of ‘political’ mining heritage items in North East Derbyshire has sparked anger in the district.

North East Derbshire District Council confirmed a ‘small number’ of heritage items that are deemed ‘particularly political’ will be removed.

The Derbyshire Times have asked the Council to specify which items are affected.

Julia Walshaw raised concerns about the removal of photographs and a heritage mining wheel in Killamarsh, branding the move a ‘travesty’.

She said: “They are removing heritage items relating to the mines etc, saying they are to political.

“I for one am proud of my father being a miner at Westthorpe.”

But the Council, which is under control of the Conservatives for the first time after the recent Local Election, has insisted the authority has ‘no desire to part with’ the district’s mining heritage.

Councillor Martin Thacker MBE, leader of North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “The District’s mining heritage is extremely important. “My own family were involved in the local mining industry and I am proud of that.

“There is no desire to part with the celebration of mining heritage at the Council.

“There was a very small number of particularly political items not appropriate for public areas of the Council offices that have been removed and archived.

“We are looking to redecorate the offices and once this has been done, the vast majority of the old pictures of local mines and mineworkers will be put back, along with some modern pictures of the District to reflect the aspirations of people across the whole of North East Derbyshire.”

READ MORE: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/politics/local-elections-2019-conservatives-gain-control-of-north-east-derbyshire-district-council-for-first-time-ever-1-9748838