Aldi wants to extend delivery times at Derbyshire store

Delivery times at an Aldi in a Derbyshire town could be extended, starting earlier and finishing later - six days a week.

Aldi Stores Ltd has filed the application with Amber Valley Borough Council to extend its approved times for deliveries at its Heanor Retail Park site.

It wants to start delivering goods from 6am in the morning even though the supermarket sits metres away from a number of homes.

At the moment, the supermarket giant is allowed deliveries and loading between 7am and 9pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 6pm on Sundays at the town centre site.

Aldi has applied to applied to extend the Monday through Saturday delivery times to 6am until 11pm. It wants to deliver from 8am until 8pm on Sundays.

The borough council will make a decision on the proposal in the next few months.

A report filed by Planning Potential, on behalf of Aldi, says: “The amendments sought seek to provide a sufficient window of time throughout the day, including outside opening hours, so that the Aldi store can be fully stocked ahead of the next day’s trading.

“This is an important consideration and is not considered excessive or inappropriate given the site’s town centre location on part of the wider retail park, with the Aldi store’s loading bay more than 30 metres away from the nearest noise-sensitive properties on Joan Street and Fletcher Street.

“Between this is considerable amounts of mature and established planting which provides effective screening between the properties and the loading bay and act as an important mitigation feature to ensure that the amenity of residents are protected.

“The amended hours seek to ensure the popular and established town centre shopping facility can continue to trade efficiently, providing the best service it can to its existing customer base, including the store’s ability to supply fresh produce and other goods on and throughout the trading day.”

Aldi says that noise associated with loading and unloading lorries would be ‘minimised’.

This includes “no reversing bleepers” and that the lorry engines will not be left running for long periods.

Unloading takes place inside the building itself, via a dock which the delivery vehicles reverse up to.

Eddie Bisknell , Local Democracy Reporting Service