Policing lessons for Riddings school pupils

Pupils in Riddings have been getting to know more about the work of police officers and PCSOs.

It is after their local Police Community Support Officer dropped in to pay a special visit to Riddings Infant and Nursery School.

PCSO Matt Thompson of the Somercotes and Riddings Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team led a session with the youngsters and spoke about their work.

The children also had a chance to ask any questions they had about the police and how they can help.

PCSO Thompson said: “The youngsters were very interested in the work of the police, and enjoyed trying on parts of a uniform and finding out more about the equipment we use.

“It is good for us to go into schools so that we can get to know our local youngsters and build up a good relationship, so that they have confidence in going to the police for help should they need it in the future.”

Officers regularly visit schools to help engage with younger members of the community.

You can find out more about their work by following the Somercotes and Riddings Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team on Twitter, @SomercotesSNT, or give officers a like on Facebook, www.facebook.com/AlfretonSNormantonPinxtonSomercotesRiddingsSNT.