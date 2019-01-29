Police working with Chesterfield bar over 'crime and disorder' concerns

Police have said they are working with a Chesterfield bar to address concerns about 'crime and disorder' at and around the premises.

Sergeant Mat Winterbottom, of Derbyshire Constabulary, has submitted an application to Chesterfield Borough Council calling for a review of the premises licence at Groove on Church Walk.

Groove.

Sgt Winterbottom's application states: "In our opinion two licensing objectives have been compromised, these being the prevention of serious crime and disorder and public safety."

The application adds there was an 'incident of disorder and serious assault outside the premises' on January 12 while a 'noxious substance was discharged within the premises' on January 17.

In a statement issued to the Derbyshire Times today, Sgt Winterbottom, of the force's north division licensing team, said: "We took the decision to review the conditions of the licence at Groove bar due to a number of reports and concerns expressed about crime and disorder at and around the premises.

"Following discussions with the licensee we have now identified areas for development and training which, if followed, we believe would help reduce those concerns and the risks for crime and disorder, and we will be working together with the premises in the next few months as part of our commitment to keeping Chesterfield safe."

A council spokesperson said people have until February 19 to make representations on the application to review Groove's premises licence.

A hearing will take place after this date, the spokesperson added.

The Derbyshire Times asked Groove's owners if they wanted the opportunity to comment.

However, no statement had been received at the time of publication.

In the reviews section on Groove's Facebook page, one comment read: "It's a friendly, safe environment."

Another added: "Excellent bar, really well run. One of the best in Chesterfield if not the best."