Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team have seen an increase in metal thefts in Creswell.

Despite extra patrols in the area, thieves are going to dangerous lengths to steal copper pipe, by cutting external pipe work whilst the gas is still on.

Police warning after thieves steal pipes in Creswell despite gas being on. Picture courtesy of Bolsover and Clowne Police SN.

Police have advised residents to be vigilant and report anything suspicious.

If you have any information on who may be committing these offences please get in touch with police on 101 or ring crime stoppers on 0800 555 111