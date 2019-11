Police have urged drivers to take extra care today after a crash closed a road in Derbyshire.

It is understood the A138 Rotherham Road near the Hut Lane junction in Killamarsh is closed following the collision just after 8.30am this morning (Friday, November 29).

Four vehicles were involved.

Extent of injuries is not known but East Midlands Ambulance are in attendance.

Police said: “Please be careful driving as there are patches of ice on the roads.”

