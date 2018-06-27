Police warning after children jump into the river Derwent

A Derbyshire PCSO is reminding children and parents of the dangers of swimming in open water as children jump off a bridge onto a river.

PCSO Matt Boyer, who is part of the Long Eaton North and Sandiacre Safer Neighbourhood Team responded to the incident in Draycott yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, June 26).

He said: "We have attended and incident tonight where kids were jumping off the bridge Into the river. This is dangerous and unsafe."

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have said that drowning in the UK is one of the leading causes of accidental death.

A spokesman said: "Even on a warm day the temperature of water in a river can remain cold causing cold water shock.

"Even if you are a strong swimmer the shock could kill you in a matter of minuetes."

