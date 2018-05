Police want to trace this man in connection with a burglary in north Derbyshire.

Alex Stewart, 23, is from the Birley area of Sheffield and has links to Beighton.

He is wanted in connection with a number of reported thefts and a burglary Eckington.

He is also wanted on recall to prison.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 585 of 2 March.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.