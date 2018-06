Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the theft of rolls of turf from a memorial in Clowne.

The rolls of turf were stolen from Southgate Memorial on Station Road.

Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team said they are hoping to have a clearer image available of the man in the next few days.

Call police on 101 and ask for PCSO 4554 Galley and quote incident number 18000249662.