Police are trying to trace this group of people in connection with damage caused to the cricket pavilion at Queen's Park in Chesterfield.

A window of the cricket pavilion was damaged in the early hours of Monday, January 7.

Pictured released by Derbyshire police.

Police would like to trace this group (pictured) who were seen in the area between 3am and 7am.

Call police on 101 and quote the reference number 19*10055 and the name of the officer in the case, PCSO Zoe Blount, in any correspondence.

