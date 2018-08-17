Police want to trace these two men in connection with alleged theft of alcohol from Duckmanton shop

Police would like to trace these two men in connection with the theft of alcohol from a Duckmanton shop.

The incident, which happened at about 3.55pm on July 1, saw two men enter the Co-op store in Chesterfield Road. One man appeared to distract the shop assistant while another filled a bag with spirits before both left without paying.

Call police on 101 if you recognise this man.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the two men pictured.

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 18*305496 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Nick Burgin.