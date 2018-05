Police want to trace these three men in connection with the theft of three mobile phones in Chesterfield.

At about 1.15pm on Friday, May 11, three men entered the Everything Everywhere (EE) store, and allegedly removed three handsets from the display and ran out of the shop.

Call police on 101 if you recognise this man.

Call PC Matt Rodda on 101, quoting reference 18*214363, or send him a message online at www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.