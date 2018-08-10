Police want to trace these men who were in Chesterfield town centre earlier this week

Police want the public's help to trace two men who were in Chesterfield town centre earlier this week.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We had a report at around 1.10pm on Monday about two men on Burlington Street allegedly selling wristbands in aid of a charity which was not believed to be genuine by the caller.

Police want to speak to these men.

"Enquiries are ongoing around the incident and officers on our Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware about concerns.

"If you recognise the men, or have any information which could help us identify them, please contact us using one of the following non-emergency contact methods, quoting reference 496 of 06/08/18."

• Facebook - send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

• Twitter - direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

• Website - complete the online contact form via www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

• Phone - call on 101

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.