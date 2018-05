Police have released the below image of a man they would like to speak to following a break-in at a school.

At around 4pm on Sunday, someone broke into Staveley Junior School on College Avenue, Staveley.

Do you recognise this man?

A window was smashed and a laptop stolen.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call PC Robin Mettam on 101, quoting reference number 18000158359.