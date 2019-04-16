Police want to speak to this man after assault in Chesterfield pub

Police would like to speak to the man pictured below after an assault in a Chesterfield pub

The incident is reported to have happened in the Victoria on Knifesmithgate at around 10.30pm on March 30.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "A 30-year-old man, who was on the dancefloor of the pub, was punched and suffered facial injuries.

"Officers would like to speak to the man pictured, who was seen in the area at the time, as he may have information that will help with our enquiries."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 19000163152.