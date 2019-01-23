Police want to speak to these 12 men after disorder outside Chesterfield FC's Proact Stadium

Derbyshire Constabulary has released a number of images of people officers want to speak to in connection with disorder outside Chesterfield's Proact Stadium in October.

The disorder took place before and after the match between Chesterfield FC and Wrexham AFC on October 27. Numerous lines of enquiry have been followed up and a number of individuals have already been identified. However, police have been unable to identify these 12 people. Officers would like to hear from anyone who may know the individuals pictured or have information which may help the investigation.

If you recognise this man, call the Derbyshire Constabulary Football Unit by calling 101 or 0345 123 3333. Picture provided by Derbyshire Constabulary. ugc Buy a Photo

