News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

Police “very concerned” for welfare of woman missing from Derbyshire village

Officers have urged the public to aid their efforts to locate a missing Derbyshire woman.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th May 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police are very concerned for the safety of Sarah, who was last seen in School Street, Eckington at 8.45am on Thursday, May 25.

The 39-year-old, who is around 5ft 6ins tall, has dark black hair which she wears in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black and white blouse with a swirled pattern, a pair of black trousers and a pair of white trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police warn Derbyshire residents of online ‘pig butchering’ scams – where victims are ‘fattened up’ before being conned

Sarah was last sighted in Eckington.Sarah was last sighted in Eckington.
Sarah was last sighted in Eckington.
Most Popular

Anyone who has seen Sarah is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using the 999 emergency number, quoting reference number 494-250523.

Related topics:PoliceDerbyshire