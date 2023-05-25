Police “very concerned” for welfare of woman missing from Derbyshire village
Derbyshire Police are very concerned for the safety of Sarah, who was last seen in School Street, Eckington at 8.45am on Thursday, May 25.
The 39-year-old, who is around 5ft 6ins tall, has dark black hair which she wears in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black and white blouse with a swirled pattern, a pair of black trousers and a pair of white trainers.
Anyone who has seen Sarah is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using the 999 emergency number, quoting reference number 494-250523.