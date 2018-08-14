Police trace driver of car which nearly hit cyclist in Chesterfield

Derbyshire police have spoken to the driver of a car which almost hit a cyclist in Old Whittington.

As reported last week, Stephen Allen told how he was cycling from his home in Staveley to Sheffield earlier this month when a driver failed to stop at a stop junction and turned the corner without looking to his right - nearly hitting the 44-year-old father.

Police have now traced the driver of the car - after the Derbyshire Times got involved when officers said they wouldn't be able to investigate the incident, which was captured on Mr Allen's helmet camera.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said today: "We contacted the driver and provided safety advice. We hope he will learn from this experience."

Mr Allen added: "The police told me the driver was shocked and disturbed at the footage.

"He sends his apologies.

"There was no word on him being charged with anything - just a harsh conversation on how it could have been a different meeting."

