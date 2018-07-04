Police to clampdown on anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield park

Police say they are going to clampdown on anti-social behaviour at Holmebrook Valley Park in Chesterfield.

It follows reports about large groups of young people gathering and causing anti-social behaviour, nuisance and damage.

Derbyshire police said increased patrols are being carried out to speak to any groups, to seize any alcohol from underage drinkers and to deal with any issues.

A dispersal order has previously been put in place to cover the park which gives extra powers to officers to move on and ban anyone involved in anti-social behaviour from the area for 48 hours.

The dispersal took place between Friday, June 22 and Sunday, June 24 and during that time just one dispersal notice was issued to a 16 year old girl from the Whittington area.

PCSO Gareth Turner, of the Newbold and Brockwell Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “We do take reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and will take the appropriate action where necessary.

“With some young people leaving school, others due to leave and the nice weather, we do tend to see groups gathering to celebrate and enjoy the summer. Quite often we find that issues are caused in the spur of the moment, without considering the consequences or the effect they have on other people, so the best advice is to think about your actions and be respectful and tolerant to other members of the community.”

PCSO Turner added: “Parents and carers can also help by making sure they know where their child is while they are out, and what they plan to do, as well as making sure they are aware of the risks and consequences of drinking underage and getting involved in anti-social behaviour.”