Police take booze off 'underage youths' in Chesterfield town centre

Police are encouraging parents to find out 'what their children are up to' after officers confiscated booze from underage youths in Chesterfield last night.

Chesterfield police took bottles of lager, cider and wine off the youngsters last night in the town centre.

Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Parents - do you know what your children are up to when they are out?"

Responding to the post on social media, one woman said: "No matter how much we guide and advice they tend to go do as they please! Kids these days want to grow up far to quick."

Another woman wrote: "I’m sorry some people find it so amusing. I knew where my kids were and Still do. Reason being, I taught them respect and trust. I’m not saying they’re perfect and have never made mistakes, but they trust me enough to tell me all about it.

"If they want alcohol it’s readily available from friends etc, my kids have been taught to respect that too. It’s a strong drug and also legal. They also know it’s effects and the damage it can cause. Educate them."

While one man wrote: "It's sad to say that it doesn't surprise me nowadays."