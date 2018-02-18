Police tackle Chesterfield’s anti social drivers

There was a crack down on anti social driving in Tesco car park in Chesterfield by Derbyshire Police.

Last night, Saturday, February 17 Derbyshire Roads Police said: “We went out in response to complaints from the public concerning anti social driving at Tesco car park in Chesterfield.

“Last night several vehicles issued tickets for defects, reg plates not displayed or reflective. The modifications have been noted and follow up calls to insurance brokers will be made.”

Replying to the police on social media Paul Charlton said: “There are idiots with loud exhausts screaming up and down in there. Motorbikes as well. Someone will get hurt before too much longer.”