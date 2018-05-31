Police stop 100 motorists and take 'dangerous' vehicles off the road in Wingerworth

More than 100 motorists were stopped and 12 vehicles taken off the road by police because they had dangerous defects during a road safety check on the A61 at Wingerworth.

Two drivers were stopped for using a mobile phone at the wheel, and five for not wearing a seatbelt and one person was found to be driving without the relevant licence.

A mixture of warnings and penalties were also issued to 10 people for vehicle registration plate offences, six for defective tyres, three vehicles were on the road without an MOT and two had no road tax.

Three vehicles were stopped because they had an insecure load, and two because they were overweight.

The day of action on May 22 was carried out as part of Operation Safedrive, an on-going countywide campaign to educate motorists about responsible driving and to help make roads safer for all users.

PCSO Mike Coates, from the Wingerworth and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, who took part in the operation on the day, said: “The operation was all about working alongside our partners to promote road safety and the importance of vehicle maintenance. It is often a concern which is brought to us by our local residents.

“Making the roads as safe as they can be for drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other road users is important to us, and those motorists who put others at risk will be dealt with appropriately.”