Police ‘seriously concerned’ for Derbyshire woman missing for over 24 hours

It has been a day since Gemma was last sighted.

Gemma Fleming was last seen leaving her home in Hazelby Road, Creswell at about 7am yesterday, but has not returned.

Derbyshire Police are seriously concerned for the 36-year-old’s welfare and are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Gemma is white, about 5ft 4ins, with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing navy tracksuit bottoms, black walking boots, a long dark jacket with a hood, and was carrying a beige handbag. She was sighted walking past the Spar shop in Elmton Road yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have seen Gemma, you know where she might be now or you have any other information, contact the police immediately using one of the below methods, quoting incident 828 of November 16:

Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.